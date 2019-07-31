Olivia Culpo’s Toned Legs Take Center Stage In Insanely Short Mini Dress

It seems like each and every time Olivia Culpo makes an appearance in public, she looks absolutely incredible.

The model was recently in Mexico where she was shooting for a spread, but now she’s returned to the Los Angeles area and has been putting on a sexy display ever since she landed back in the States. In a new series of images, which were shared by The Daily Mail, the brunette bombshell hit up Malibu’s upscale restaurant Nobu, a spot that celebrities flock to on a nightly basis.

In the sizzling new photos, Culpo looked spectacular for her night out with a friend. The 27-year-old wore her long, dark tresses slicked back in a low ponytail while also donning a face full of makeup, which came complete with blush, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, light-peach eyeshadow and lipgloss. The bombshell appeared to be jewelry free for the outing, letting her dress do the talking.

While clad in a tiny beige-colored mini dress, Olivia’s long and lean stems were the center of the shot. The dress featured a beautiful brown, red and green pattern with buttons up the middle. Culpo accessorized the look with a pair of high nude pumps and clutched a small purse in her hand. She was spotted out with a male pal, who also looked dressed to impress in a green button-down shirt and a pair of white pants. He completed his look with a black belt and a pair of black boots.

Olivia Culpo turns heads in a puff sleeve floral minidress https://t.co/DnXpMLYK4a — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 31, 2019

And while it’s no secret that Olivia looks amazing in just about everything she wears, the model is most well known for strutting her stuff in a bikini. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently sizzled in a sexy swimsuit. In the NSFW photos shared to her Instagram page, the 27-year-old put her smoking hot body on display while nearly popping out of a tiny red bikini top, offering plenty of cleavage views for fans. On the bottom, the former Miss Universe winner donned a pair of bikini bottoms with floss-like sides, which hit high on her leg. Her killer stems were also fully visible in the photo as she rocked a sheer black sarong on the bottom.

The photo earned her a lot of attention from her army of Instagram fans with over 183,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Of course, most fans took to the post to gush over her amazing body while countless others just let her know they're big fans.