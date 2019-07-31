Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert ‘Accidentally’ Deliver Second Baby In Bedroom Closet

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' fan favorites reveal their scary birth story as their son makes a surprise entrance.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have welcomed their baby boy, but it is not a conventional birth story. The Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds welcomed their second child after Jade “accidentally” gave birth in the couple’s master bedroom closet on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to describe her son’s shocking entrance into the world. Jade revealed that her water broke, and she gave birth an hour and 15 minutes later while holding on to a bench in her oversized closet. The ABC reality star admitted that while her delivery was one of the “scariest” moments of her life, she was coached by her husband Tanner as well as his mom and several medics and firefighters.

Proud papa Tanner also took to Instagram to post a photo of mom and baby, and his post spawned a slew of comments from the couple’s friends in Bachelor Nation.

Former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. offered Jade and Tanner congratulations, then noted how organized their closet is. Pal Ashley Iaconetti, who had recently fed Jade a “labor salad,” according to E! News, wrote that the Jade and Tanner are “the coolest.” Franchise alum Dean Unglert chimed in that “the salad worked!”

While Jade Roper Tolbert has promised to detail her full birth story at a later date, the Bachelor in Paradise star’s baby boy weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long. The still-unnamed baby boy was also welcomed by his big sister, Jade and Tanner’s daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who turns 2 next month.

Tanner also gave an update on the baby boy to People, telling the outlet that he and Jade are “over the moon for our little guy.”

“Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”

Jade and Tanner—who fell in love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise and married in a televised wedding in 2016—first announced their pregnancy on Instagram in late January with a pic of their ultrasound photos. The couple revealed their bundle of joy was due in August. The Bachelor in Paradise stars later announced that they were having a son, which was a relief to Tanner who had previously told People he wanted to have “at least” one boy and that Jade would have to keep trying until he gets a son.

With that mission accomplished and a baby boy born healthy ahead of his due date, it now looks like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert might be able to be a part of best friend Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s wedding next month in Rhode Island.