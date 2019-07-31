Jordyn Woods Says Online Hate Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Was ‘Cancerous’

Jordyn Woods revealed that she became addicted to reading what people wrote about her online after the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson that completely turned her life upside down.

The model is featured on the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, and she dished out on how she handled the online hatred she received following the drama that shocked the world back in February this year. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will remember that Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend was allegedly spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and boyfriend at the time, which put everyone involved in the spotlight for weeks afterwards.

Jordyn was the center of attention both on social media and on national and international media soon after, receiving a lot of hateful backlash from fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family. She was completely cut off from their inner circle, with Kylie siding with her big sister and asking her to move out of her guest house, where she had been living.

The 21-year-old has now revealed that in the aftermath of the situation, she would go on social media and read what people had to say about her, a habit that “became cancerous” as it grew.

“It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor,” she said, adding that she was called everything from “homewrecker” to “snake” and even received death threats.

Back then, Jordyn decided to give a tell-all interview to Jada Pinkett Smith on her popular Facebook show, Red Table Talk, during which she explained that her and her family members avoided leaving the house and going to work or school soon after the scandal broke because they were constantly being harassed.

“The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bulls**t. These are real people, with real lives. People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realize that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge,” she told the British magazine.

After the scandal broke, Jordyn took a break from the internet to gather her thoughts and spend time with her family and friends, before returning to social media to use it as a platform to promote her blossoming career. She now has fashion and beauty projects, as well as her SECNDNTURE sportswear label. She has also starred in a couple of hip hop music videos and has even ventured into acting with a cameo in Freeform’s grown-ish.