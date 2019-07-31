Victoria’s Secret Stunner Devon Windsor Sizzles In Micro Green Bikini

Who knew vacation could look so good?

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is currently enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Ibiza, Spain where she has been putting on a sexy display for onlookers. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the blonde-haired beauty making a splash during her tropical getaway and looking absolutely amazing in the process. The model was photographed a number of times during her beachside outing, but mostly Windsor just relaxed on a large white chair while soaking up the sun.

The 25-year-old wore her long, blonde locks slicked back in a low bun and appeared to be virtually makeup free for the beach day. The stunner covered up her face with a large pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Her toned and tanned body was on full display in an incredibly small green bikini, which featured a triangle top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to the camera.

The string bottoms also left very little to be desired as they hit high up on her thigh, showing off her signature stems that have walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk since the show first began in 2013. And when she wasn’t busy lounging around on her chair, the bombshell was photographed covering up in a sheer red dress that hit well above her thigh. Devon seemed to have quite the setup by her lounge chair, with a glass of wine and a big bottle of water by her side.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model put on another sexy display, this time in a black-and-white bikini. This photo was shared by her swimwear line’s Instagram page, Devon Windsor Swim. That particular shot racked up a ton of attention, amassing over 720 likes and 15 comments. In the past, the St. Louis native has opened up about her modeling career to MEAWW, chatting about her career and the time she walked a Prada show in 2014.

“It was a huge deal for me because I could have never in a million years imagined that I would be walking cool high fashion runway shows. After that, I got to do a bunch of amazing shows and shortly I got the Victoria Secret shows,” she shared. “It was everything I dreamed of and more.”

In addition, Windsor also talked about her recent engagement and a future role in her life — becoming a mom, which is something she says she has always wanted to do.