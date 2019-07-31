Carrie Underwood Fans Tear Up After Big Surprise Ahead Of CMA Fest

Some of singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood’s youngest fans teared up with joy after she gave them a big surprise ahead of their performance at CMA Fest.

The mom of two shocked a group of kids from Nashville’s Andrew Jackson Elementary School, who were readying themselves for a performance of one of Carrie’s songs at the annual country music event after hours and hours of practicing their vocals and choreography. Little did they know that the woman who so inspired them would come to watch them sing her song, reported Entertainment Weekly.

In a video uploaded by the CMA Foundation, Carrie surprised the singing group as they practiced their performance of her inspirational hit song “The Champion” for a performance at CMA Fest. The children could not contain themselves upon realizing that the woman who led them to raise their voices in the song was right in front of them. The singer was clearly moved as the kids gathered around her for a group hug.

Carrie admitted in the video that she saw the group on Facebook doing her tune and was so impressed by their dedication.

“You could see how much love, thought and hard work was put into this,” she remarked in the clip. “I heard they were rehearsing and I just wanted to drop by and give my love and encouragement. I know they have been working so hard.”

Several of the children expressed their gratitude that Carrie surprised them to hear them sing. One girl remarked that she didn’t “think that Carrie Underwood would care so much about us and that it was really special she came to see us.”

The kids would later perform at the festival in front of over 50,000 people. The children’s singing group is a beneficiary of CMA Foundation funding, reported The Today Show. The group’s initial Facebook video of their performance of the tune was viewed by the foundation, which later led to an invitation to perform at the festival on June 9 held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The CMA Foundation has invested nearly $12 million into Nashville public schools since 2006. It has also provided instruments and equipment to more than 87,000 students within the district in their support of music education, reported People Magazine.

The CMA Fest featured performances for country music fans from the genre’s superstars such as Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, noted its official site.

The CMA Fest will air Sunday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.