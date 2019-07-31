Mario Lopez Under Fire After Saying It’s ‘Alarming’ When Parents Let Their Kids Choose Their Gender

Mario Lopez speaks his mind on Hollywood parents and transgender kids.

Mario Lopez stated his opinion on parents raising transgender kids and now he is in hot water. The new Access Hollywood host sat down with Candace Owens on her talk show in which the topic was brought up on whether parents should be encouraging their kids at a young age to transition genders. Owens talked about Charlize Theron’s decision to give support and encouragement to her child, Jackson, 7, who was born a boy but identifies as a girl. Owens called it a “weird trend” in Hollywood.

According to The Daily Mail, Lopez and Owens at first discussed the way Hollywood thinks about faith and family. He initially made the comment about people like himself speaking up on the more conservative views. He said that you suffer consequences if you don’t “fall in line” with the way everyone else thinks. He chooses not to go there and instead just lives his life by example.

Owens took the conversation further by saying that she doesn’t understand the “Hollywood mentality” of celebrity parents who raise their children to have the mental authority to make decisions such as choosing the gender that they want to be early on. Lopez agreed with her. Owens referred to actress Charlize Theron supporting Jackson, who was 3 when she said she wasn’t a boy and identified as a girl.

Mario Lopez admitted that he was trying to understand it as well. He made it a point to say that he doesn’t want to be lumped into that whole group. He then went on to give his opinion on the matter. The father of three said that he was “blown away” by it as well. Although he didn’t want to tell anyone how to parent, he went on to state how he really feels about parents letting their kids make such a huge decision.

Mario Lopez says letting your children transition genders is 'dangerous' and 'sort of alarming' https://t.co/OyO8rYp4kM — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2019

“My God, if you’re 3-years-old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way, or think you’re a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be. I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination. It’s sort of alarming, and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

The television personality went on to say that he thinks a child’s formative years would be a more appropriate time to have that discussion. His words have gone viral, and he is now facing plenty of backlash from social media and even from his peers.

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown didn’t mince words on Twitter when he said how disappointed he is to read the comments from Mario Lopez. Many people are calling for the TV host to be fired, but Brown doesn’t want that. He said that he would rather sit down and have a discussion with him on why his words are harmful to the transgender youth.

Mario Lopez has yet to comment any further since the interview.