Gina Rodriguez Turns 35 In A Leopard-Print Crop Top & Skin-Tight Shorts

The 'Jane The Virgin' star is showing some skin to celebrate turning 35-years-old.

Gina Rodriguez is flashing her seriously impressive abs to celebrate turning 35-years-old. The stunning actress, who’s best known for playing the titular role in the comedy drama Jane the Virgin, showed off a whole lot of skin in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on July 30 as she acknowledged her big birthday.

Gina proved that she’s most definitely been hitting the gym lately as she sported a tummy flashing leopard-print crop top which she paired with a pair of navy skin-tight cycling shorts.

The gorgeous actress smiled from ear-to-ear in the fun-filled photo she posted for her more than 4 million followers on the social media site to enjoy while posing with several different colored balloons for her birthday snap.

Flashing her pearly whites to the camera, Gina also rocked a pair of large hoop earrings in her ears while her brunette textured hair flowed down past her shoulders.

While many fans took to the comments section to wish the talented actress a very happy birthday, others couldn’t help but be floored by just how fit Rodriguez was looking as she gave her fans a glimpse at her toned abs.

One Instagram user commented on Gina’s birthday snap, “35 never looked so good” while another told her, “I wanna look this good when i hit 35” with a fire emoji.

Another Instagram user shot Gina an emoji with hearts for eyes and said, “You look amazing.”

But this isn’t the first time fans of the talented actress have had a glimpse at her impressive curves and her flat and trim middle.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, Rodriguez was spotted flashing the flesh in a strapless orange bikini as she pretty seductively made her way out of a swimming pool in her colorful swimwear.

Rodriguez has been pretty open and honest about how important it is for her to live a healthy lifestyle in the past, and has previously shared some of her tips and tricks to looking so good in her mid-30s.

The star sometimes shares videos of herself boxing on her Instagram account and previously opened up to Health about how the workout is about more than just staying in shape for her.

Explaining that her dad was a professional boxing referee which is how she was first introduced to the sport, Rodriguez said, “I went kind of knee-deep into it, which is nice because then I got closer to my dad, but then I got closer to my inner strength.”