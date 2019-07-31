Demi Lovato’s Sassy Snap With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Blows Up Instagram

Demi Lovato posted a sassy photo to Instagram with the star of The Bachelorette during a surprise appearance at the show’s two-part season finale, causing social media to lose its mind. Fans were thrilled to see Demi looking happy and healthy, munching on some cookies along with series star Hannah Brown, while others wondered why she now has such a close connection to the reality dating series.

The two women looked stunning in the photo, with Hannah in a slinky, blue dress taking a bite of a windmill cookie and Demi in a short red satin dress, showing off one of the treats to the camera.

The two women have forged a close friendship, and Demi was there to show her support for Hannah as she faced her final two suitors, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. In the photo’s caption, Demi teased that the finale was going to be one to watch and in response, Hannah said she was thankful for their friendship and for Demi sharing a special member of her family with her.

Fans went wild for the sassy snap, including several celebrities who threw their opinions about the display of female empowerment, including former Disney star Debby Ryan, who commented, “DEMI. I want you both to have all the roses,” and actress and comedienne Amy Schumer, who stated, “I am blown away by this!”

Fans of the singer were stunned by her close friendship with Hannah after she admitted she thought the former beauty queen was so “cute” in a post to her Instagram story in May of this year, flooring the reality star with her sweet comment.

Demi’s connection to this season of the series goes even further, reported People Magazine. After fan-favorite contestant Mike Johnson was eliminated by Hannah, he posted on Twitter that he was still looking for his future wife. Mike said on the social media platform that he was looking for a girl with a lot of honest attributes, and who was also looking for a guy who was ready to worship her.

Fans reached out to the actress on social media, and Demi responded by stating to the dismissed contestant, “I’m right here Mike, I’m right here boo. My mom already loves you too.”

The Bachelorette finale revealed that just days after their romantic engagement in Greece, Hannah learned that not only did Jed have a girlfriend back home, but he had joined The Bachelorette to promote his career as a singer/songwriter. After discussing his betrayal, Hannah admitted on the finale that she and Jed were no longer in a relationship.

She later revealed in a sit down with second-runner-up Tyler that she still has feelings for him and asked him out “for a drink,” reported Variety. His acceptance had the crowd in attendance roaring with approval, including Lovato, who was seen in the crowd at the tail end of the episode.