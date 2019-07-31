Kim Kardashian Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sexy Outfit During Date Night With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that they killed the fashion game in one of their recent outings.

The couple went on a date night and rocked some very cool ensembles, with Kim flaunting her world-famous curves in a revealing leather outfit. She shared some photos of the night on her Instagram page, where she is seen donning a black snakeskin-patterned crop top, which had an open back detail as well as an asymmetric cut on the front and a halter neck.

The top highlighted her extremely tiny waist and strong, fit arms, and she paired it with matching black pants that hugged her ample booty and toned legs perfectly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for some clear high heels, which likely belong to the recent Yeezy shoe line, and went for a minimalist style in terms of jewelry and accessories, rocking only her wedding band.

Kim wore her dark brunette locks in the short bob style with a mid-part that she has been sporting for a while now, which provides the greatest frame for her striking facial features. She had a full face of makeup on, using the shades from her newly-released Sooo Fire collection — including orange and golden eyeshadows. She also wore some perfectly-applied contour and blush on her prominent cheekbones and a sparkly, coppery lipgloss color on her full lips.

The mother of four walked hand in hand with her rapper beau, who looked casually stylish in a black sweater and light blue sweatpants combo. He completed the ensemble with a pair of white and gray Yeezy sneakers as well as some dark sunglasses and a simple chain around his neck.

Kim’s new post proved to be a hit among her whopping 145 million Instagram followers, as it garnered over 1.3 million likes and nearly 7,000 comments in just a few hours. Many praised the couple on their looks and fashion choices, while others were slightly more critical of Kanye’s fashion sense.

“If I get all cute like Kim and my boo comes out in kanye’s looks I’ll drive away, bye,” one person said.

Loading...

Someone else chimed in, “Date night and he wears jogging pants! Common man!!!”

One online user even went as far as to wonder, “Why does kanye look homeless?”

Despite the criticism, Kim and Kanye have been happily together for over seven years and share four children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and baby Psalm, who’s only 2-months-old.