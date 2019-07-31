Adrienne Bailon Reveals 10-Pound Weight Loss In Makeup-Free Photo

Adrienne's proudly showing off her weight loss and bare face while hitting the gym.

Adrienne Bailon is proving that she’s most definitely a natural beauty with her latest Instagram post. The stunning former Cheetah Girls singer turned The Real co-host posed completely makeup-free for a flawless new upload shared to her official account on July 30 as she snapped a selfie before hitting the gym while opening up about her recent weight loss.

Adrienne – who also goes by her married name of Adrienne Houghton ever since marrying Christian singer Israel Houghton in 2016 – had her long brunette hair tied up into a ponytail as she proudly revealed that she’s been living a healthy lifestyle over the past few weeks, which has helped her to drop an impressive 10 pounds.

Tagging her location as being Bel-Air in Los Angeles, 35-year-old Bailon told her 4.5 million followers on the social media site that she was starting to see more definition in her muscles after eating much healthier and being more consistent with her workouts.

Fans of the talented singer and TV personality clearly love seeing the star giving out some motivation when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, as many Instagram users commented on just how happy and healthy the star looked as she ditched the makeup for her latest social media selfie.

“You’re a natural beauty,” one fan told her.

Another told Bailon in all caps, “YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL.”

A third person commented that they thought the singer and actress is “beautiful with and without makeup” while also encouraging her to share her exercise routine and impressive weight-loss secrets with followers.

“How does it feel to be perfect?” another person asked in the comments.

Adrienne has been proudly showing off her impressive weight loss over the past few weeks, most recently flaunting her curves for the world to see as she slipped into a bikini during a vacation in Ibiza.

The stunning star gave fans just a glimpse at her curves as she snapped a selfie while rocking her white floral two-piece swimwear look on the sunny Spanish island, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Before that, The Inquisitr also shared that Bailon was showing off her body again in a nude polka-dot bikini in another sunny snap.

But her latest Instagram photo doesn’t mark the first time she’s spoken candidly about dropping the pounds.

Loading...

Adrienne previously revealed that she worked seriously hard before marrying husband Israel three years ago and actually dropped an impressive 22 pounds in just two months in the run-up to their wedding, which took place in Paris, France.

The star – who co-hosts the daytime talk show The Real alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley – got into an intense workout routine with her trainer, Massy Arias, who then revealed her weight-loss tips and tricks while speaking to E! News.

“She works out with me three to four times a week then she does homework that I give her at home so five days a week total,” Arias said of how she helped Bailon drop the pounds before her wedding while also sticking to a diet of no alcohol and no dairy.

“90 minutes total per day. 30 minutes of cardio on her own in the morning and then one hour with me,” she shared. “That hour was maximized because our training would be divided into circuits and there was no resting time or breaks in between.”