Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Flawless Figure In Curve-Hugging Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders appears to live in a swimsuit based on her Instagram posts. Frequently taking to the social media site to post sensual and breathtaking photos of herself in skimpy swimsuits, the model has now racked up 3.5 million followers and the number continues to grow.

The model’s most recent post features her in yet another curve-hugging swimsuit that leaves little of her enviable curves and flawless skin to the imagination. The two-photo series starts with the 28-year-old posing against the wall of a building with her side pointed towards the camera, pointing up at her from foot-level. She stretches her arms over her head and curves her body backwards as she secures a paisley scarf between both hands.

The model shows off her trim figure, covered in a white, cut-out swimsuit that puts her long, sculpted legs on display and reveals a tattoo along her left hip. The model added white sneakers and a brown purse to accessorize the look while donning a pair of dark semi-circle sunglasses and wearing her long, dark hair slicked back into a bun.

The second photo features Jasmine’s other side as she turns her body in the opposite direction and poses with one foot propped up on her toes. Her hands are poised at waist level as she secures the red scarf in one hand while it flows out in front of her.

The model, who refers to herself as the “Golden Barbie,” teases her followers by pulling up on the leg hole of the swimsuit and exposing even more of her skin and rounded booty. She also shows off an infinity symbol tattoo under her right armpit.

In the caption of the post, Jasmine writes a cheeky blurb about how she came, she saw, and then forgot what she was doing. The post earned almost 25,000 likes in the first few hours of being posted while the model’s adoring fans left her comments complimenting her stunning figure and gorgeous looks.

“Only you could look this good,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with several heart emoji.

“Annnnnd you conquered gurl!,” another fan referenced the model’s caption.

Other followers called Jasmine “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “yummy.”

Over the weekend, the golden beauty took to her Instagram page to get her followers’ pulses racing with a topless photo in which she donned a simple pair of thong lingerie panties, leaving most of her body completely exposed. In the two-part post, her followers got an up-close view of the model’s rounded backside, toned tummy, and busty chest.

“You’re an absolute goddess,” one Instagram user gushed.