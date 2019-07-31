Cardi B’s Indianapolis Concert Canceled Last Minute Due To Security Threat After She Supports Bernie Sanders

Rapper Cardi B was set to perform at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, but the concert was unexpectedly canceled last minute due to a security threat, wrote The Daily Mail.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an “unverified threat” led the department to advise the singer to cancel her concert. Police spokespeople clarified that “there [was] no immediate threat to public safety,” but advised taking precautions to prevent a potential threat to Cardi’s safety and that of her concert goers. The concert has been rescheduled for September 11.

Shortly after canceling the concert, the “Bodak Yellow” artist took to her Twitter account to post an apology to her Indiana fans.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today. I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Alongside her apology was a video of an empty concert stage with graphics, blue lights and dancers in the background.

The security threat came just one day after the rapper publicly showed her support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, when she joined the Senator in Detroit to make a campaign video geared toward young voters.

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE: “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

In the 2020 campaign video, the two spoke about student debt, climate change and the minimum wage. It was the first time the rapper had collaborated with the presidential candidate.

After finishing her meeting with Sanders, Cardi took to her Instagram account to post a photo of the two conversing alongside a thank you to the Senator for sharing his plans on how he wants to change the country and involving her in his ideas.

“Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country.”

Just a couple weeks ago, the “Please Me” singer attempted to engage her 48.3 million Instagram followers in a political conversation by asking them to post any questions they’d like to ask a Democratic presidential candidate in the comments section of the post. Cardi chose some of the most popular questions asked by her followers and took them to her meeting with Sanders.

At the end of the caption accompanying the photo of her and Sanders, the rapper left a call to action for her followers.