‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Defies Her Age In Plunging Bikini

Melissa's showing a whole lot of skin in her latest plunging swimwear look.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is once again looking years younger than her actual age as she posed for the camera in a seriously plunging white bikini. The 40-year-old mom of three had fans doing a double take in a new photo she posted to her official Instagram account on July 30 as she showed some serious skin in her fun patterned two-piece.

The reality star – who’s sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – coyly smiled for the camera as she gave her 1.8 million followers a good look at her fun halter neck bikini top, which was predominantly white with a red poppy and black leaf print as well as a tie design across the chest.

In the gorgeous new photo, Gorga had her long highlighted hair flowing down past her shoulders while rocking a pair of large gold hoop earrings while tilting her head slightly to the side.

Tagging her location as being somewhere in the state of New Jersey, the stunning reality star and boutique owner gave a shout out to her makeup artist Brielle Pollara while also encouraging her followers to smile, calling it “contagious.”

The comments section was flooded with praise for Melissa as fans shared just how gorgeous they thought the uber-fit mom – who turned 40-years-old back in March – was looking in her latest swimwear snap.

“You look gorgeous Melissa. Lovely natural look,” one person said, as another commented on the bikini snap, “The stunning Melissa, always glamorous!”

A third person wrote, “Gorgeous as always!!”

Another Instagram user then compared the star to Jennifer Lopez, who The Inquisitr recently reported was showing off her twerking skills on her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez after celebrating her 50th birthday.

“J Lo lookalike. Beauty!” they said with a thumbs up emoji.

The new glimpse at Gorga rocking a bikini came just days after The Inquisitr shared snaps of the flawless star rocking another plunging two-piece as she enjoyed some downtime in the sunshine at the Jersey Shore with her husband Joe Gorga and their children.

And when it comes to family time, Melissa has also been speaking out about the current status of her relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice as the cast of the popular Bravo show gear up for Season 10.

The twosome have had a very strained friendship over the years, much of which has played out on the series ever since Gorga joined the cast of the hit reality show back in Season 3.

“I would say, Teresa and I got very deep with things you have been waiting for us to say for years, and finally it’s getting said,” the star said of what fans can expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ while speaking to Us Weekly.

She then added, “we do have kind of like that push-shove kind of thing sometimes.”