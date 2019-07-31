NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Nuggets For Porter Jr, Harris & Multiple Draft Picks, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Is Bradley Beal the missing piece in the Nuggets' championship squad?

Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Washington Wizards made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal this summer. However, things are started to change in Washington once Beal refuses to sign the massive contract extension that they recently offered and demands a trade from the Wizards.

Bradley Beal has said on numerous occasions that he wants to spend the rest of his NBA career in Washington, but if the Wizards don’t show him a clear path to title contention, he could follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and chase for his first NBA championship title somewhere else. In his recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed Beal as one of the NBA players who are in desperate need of a trade.

At this point in his NBA career, Bradley Beal will be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than staying on a mediocre team like the Wizards. Once Beal becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title 2019-20 NBA season are expected to express strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Beal is the Denver Nuggets.

In the proposed trade deal that would send Bradley Beal to Denver, Bailey suggested that the Nuggets could offer a trade package including Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple draft picks to the Wizards.

“Even if Beal doesn’t ask out, this is a possibility that deserves exploration. It’s tough to see a path to title contention for the Wizards, and Beal has the only contract on the books that would fetch the kind of assets that could kick start an effective rebuild. Several have posited the idea of the Denver Nuggets sending Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., salary filler and multiple draft picks for Beal. In combination with Rui Hachimura, that’s the kind of package that would give Washington an intriguing young core.”

Even without making any major roster moves in the 2019 NBA offseason, the Nuggets are already considered a team to fear in the Western Conference. However, in order to have a better chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers in a best-of-seven series, the Nuggets should consider adding another superstar alongside the face of the franchise, Nikola Jokic.

Bradley Beal would be an incredible addition to the Nuggets, giving them a very reliable scoring option and a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Last season, the 26-year-old shooting guard averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. Adding Beal to the core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Paul Millsap would undeniably make the Nuggets one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season.