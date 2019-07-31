‘SI Swimsuit’ Wishes Winnie Harlow Happy Birthday With Raunchy Throwback Video In Which She Bares All

Winnie Harlow is one of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit‘s most famous models, and she recently celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday. To honor the birthday girl, the magazine published a throwback video of one of the model’s photo shoots to its Instagram page, getting followers’ pulses racing with the sensual clip.

In the video, Winnie lay stomach down on the sand as the ocean spread out into the distance. The camera was set on the ground and angled slightly upwards toward the model as she gazed off towards a distant point while showcasing her exposed figure. The one-piece white swimsuit she wore included cut-outs around the belly, leaving her entire back and booty exposed. Fans got an unobstructed view of the model’s ample backside as she moved around and posed for the camera.

The look was completed with the Canadian model’s long, dark tresses spilling freely around her face and down her shoulders and back while she wore a touch of black eyeliner, mascara and pink lips.

In the caption of the throwback clip, SI Swimsuit wished Winnie a happy birthday by announcing that the “birthday beauty” was there to heat up everyone’s afternoon. The account also tagged the location of the photo shoot as the Grand Isle Resort and Spa in the Bahamas.

The magazine’s 2 million followers went crazy for the sensual video clip, leaving the model compliments in the comments section as they gushed over her beauty and sent her birthday wishes.

“A REAL LIFE QUEEN,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Damn what a beautiful creature though,” another follower commented.

“Many many kisses for you gorgeous and pretty lady,” yet another adoring fan chimed in.

Winnie celebrated her 25th by heading down to Miami with some friends for the weekend. The birthday festivities included a night club, yacht ride and dinner parties, and the model documented it all on her Instagram page.

Loading...

In one photo, the brunette beauty stunned in a gold, shiny bikini while posing aboard a yacht. The bikini barely covered the model’s body, exposing long stretches of skin and flawless curves. As the wind blew back her long hair, she secured it behind her and shot a sultry gaze toward the photographer, complete with pink pouty lips.

Winnie left a caption on the photo thanking her followers for their birthday wishes and love.