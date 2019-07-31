‘SI Swimsuit’ Wishes Winnie Harlow Happy Birthday With Raunchy Throwback Video In Which She Bares All

Winnie Harlow is one of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit‘s most famous models and she recently celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday. To honor the birthday girl, the magazine published a throwback video of one of the model’s photo shoots to their Instagram page, getting their followers’ pulses racing with the sensual clip.

In the video clip, Winnie lays stomach-down on the sand as the ocean spreads out into the distance. The camera is set on the ground and angled slightly upwards towards the model as she gazes off towards a distant point while showcasing her exposed figure. The one-piece white swimsuit that she wears includes cut-outs around the belly and leaves her entire back and booty exposed. Fans get an unobstructed view of the model’s ample backside as she moves around and poses for the camera.

The look was completed with the Canadian model’s long, dark tresses spilling freely around her face and down her shoulders and back while she wore a touch of black eyeliner and mascara and pink lips.

In the caption of the throwback clip, SI Swimsuit wishes Winnie a happy birthday by announcing that the “birthday beauty” is here to heat up everyone’s afternoon. The account also tagged the location of the photo shoot as the Grand Isle Resort And Spa in The Bahamas.

The magazine’s two million followers went crazy for the sensual video clip, leaving the model compliments in the comments section as they gushed over her beauty and sent her happy birthday wishes.

“A REAL LIFE QUEEN,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Damn what a beautiful creature though,” another follower commented.

“Many many kisses for you gorgeous and pretty lady,” yet another adoring fan chimed in.

Winnie celebrated her 25th by heading down to Miami with some friends for the weekend. The birthday festivities included a night club, yacht ride, and dinner parties, and the model documented it all on her Instagram page.

In one photo, the brunette beauty stuns in a gold, shiny bikini while posing aboard a yacht. The bikini barely covers the model’s body, exposing long stretches of skin and flawless curves. As the wind blows back her long hair, she secures it behind her and shoots a sultry gaze towards the photographer, complete with pink pouty lips.

Winnie left a caption on the photo thanking her followers for their birthday wishes and love.