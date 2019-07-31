Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications Could Reportedly Include Better Water Resistance, Lower-End Display

New details have emerged on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 ahead of its scheduled August 7 launch date, and while some of these details hint at some improved specifications for the company’s long-running phablet, there’s also a possibility that the upcoming Note 10 will come with a substantially downgraded display.

According to a report from TechRadar that cited a series of tweets from leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy Note 10’s basic specifications are expected to include a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.5 aperture and super-fast wireless and wired charging support. The device is also said to feature an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, which represents an upgrade over the Note 9’s IP68 rating.

As explained by TechRadar, the “6” in the rating pertains to dust resistance, while the “9” refers to water resistance, which means the Note 10 will offer greater protection against certain sources of water damage, namely “high-pressure, high-temperature jet sprays, wash-downs, or steam-cleaning procedures.”

While the improved water resistance appears to be something consumers could look forward to when the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 arrives next week, Agarwal’s leaks also included some bad news to go with the good news. According to Agarwal, the standard Galaxy Note 10 will include a display with a Full HD+ resolution, representing a downgrade from the QHD screens found on recent versions of the phablet.

“This would be a huge shift from Samsung, as it has packed a QHD resolution screen into every Note handset since 2014,” TechRadar wrote. “Its last phablet flagship that came with a Full HD display? The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 back in 2013.”

Who am I kidding? Of course, I'm getting the Galaxy note 10 in pink https://t.co/2gP38Y7enV — CNET (@CNET) July 29, 2019

Loading...

Despite the apparent possibility of a display resolution downgrade, the publication added that consumers might want to take that rumor with a “healthy” grain of salt. However, it was also noted that Samsung has previously been rumored to be working on two Note 10 versions, which could mean display resolution could be one of the two differentiating factors between the standard and higher-end variants.

In addition to the rumored specifications included in Agrawal’s leaks, TechRadar also cited a separate source that teased the arrival of a new color option for the Galaxy Note 10. As seen in a German-language report from WinFuture, there’s a chance Samsung will be offering a pink option for both rumored variants – the standard Note 10 and the higher-end Note 10 Plus.

Although previous reports had also suggested that the upcoming phablet would come in green and blue variants, TechRadar noted that Samsung has often made certain color choices exclusive to certain markets, which might again be the case for some or all of the aforementioned colors.