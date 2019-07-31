Season 3 Of ‘Glitch’ Will Drop Globally To Netflix In September

Australia will get to see the final season of 'Glitch' in August before it airs globally.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week ABC Australia announced the premiere date for Season 3 of Glitch. Unfortunately, this date was just for Australian viewers and international fans were left waiting on a Netflix premiere date.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses ABC Australia’s Glitch. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Glitch is an Australia drama series about zombies but with a twist. These undead people, called the Risen, have appeared from their graves many years after their deaths and still look as healthy as they did in life. Searching for answers as to why this select group of people has returned, the series is set to wind up with its third season.

In Season 1 of Glitch, the group was introduced and local police officer, James Hayes (Patrick Brammall), helps to not only keep the group a secret but find out why they have returned. Season 2 then delves deeper in the mystery of their existence as an invisible, but deadly, perimeter designed to keep the Risen in one place begins to shrink.

The following synopsis for Season 3 of Glitch has also been released.

“Across six compelling episodes, we follow the Risen as they move beyond Yoorana and into the wider world. However, with the invisible boundary shattered, all the rules have now changed. They cannot escape their past or anticipate who is now pursuing them. With an unpredictable threat looming, each will be confronted with a critical choice and a moment of truth.”

Season 3 of Glitch will return to Australian screens on August 25. Viewers will be able to watch the six episodes as they air weekly on ABC Australia or binge the entire season on iView.

The premiere date was originally made via Glitch‘s social media accounts a week ago. However, there was no news of when international viewers would get to see the final season via Netflix. Now, a new announcement has been made via Glitch‘s Twitter account, according to What’s on Netflix.

The tweet announces that Glitch will drop to Netflix in September. However, the release date has not been narrowed down any further. So, while international fans will be able to start counting down until September, there appears to be a further announcement coming regarding when it will finally drop to Netflix.

The Season 3 trailer for Glitch can be viewed below.

Season 3 of Glitch will drop on August 25 in Australia. It will premiere globally on Netflix in September.