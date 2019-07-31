WWE News: Hulk Hogan Looks Back On Real-Life Heat With Randy Savage

Aside from enjoying a lengthy reign as world champion during his WWE heyday in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan also formed The Mega Powers with fellow main-event talent “Macho Man” Randy Savage, as the two future WWE Hall of Famers had a memorable run of their own in the tag team division. In the storyline, The Mega Powers “exploded” in February 1989 when Savage flew into a jealous rage after Hogan carried their unconscious manager, Miss Elizabeth, backstage during a match against the villainous Twin Towers (Akeem and The Big Boss Man). However, there have been several rumors over the years claiming that Hogan and Savage’s animosity oftentimes carried over to the real world.

On the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, Hogan discussed several topics covering his lengthy wrestling career, including his allegedly contentious real-life relationship with the late Savage. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Hogan recalled getting along well with Savage when the two legends first started working together. However, he also pointed out one time during a WWE event in Paris when he and the “Macho Man” had an altercation over Miss Elizabeth, whom Savage was married to from 1984 to 1992.

“Elizabeth was my manager, and we went to the ring in Paris,” Hogan shared.

“There were no steps. Elizabeth was probably 95 or 100 pounds soaking wet. So, I reached over the top rope – reached all the way over where she’s standing next to me – and grabbed her by the armpits, picked her all the way up – she had a dress on – and put her in the ring. [Randy said,] ‘You son of a b*tch you grabbed her boobs.”

As further recalled, Savage put Hogan in an apparently legitimate side headlock that was so tight that the latter had to grab the former by the waist in an attempt to break free. Hogan then threatened to “dump [Savage] on [his] head” if he didn’t let go of the headlock. While Savage ultimately released Hogan from the hold, the simmering tension between both men caused them to have a “horrible” match.

After the match, the two WWE icons were able to patch things up in the dressing room, as Savage apologized for losing his temper and Hogan likewise said sorry for touching Elizabeth “inappropriately” by accident.

As noted by Wrestling Inc. in a separate report, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage’s friendship was an “on-again, off-again” relationship that lasted multiple decades, starting with their time in WWE and continuing when they both jumped ship to the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s. While Hogan and Savage were estranged for several years after WCW folded, the pair reportedly buried the hatchet shortly before Savage’s 2011 death.

Four years later, it was Hogan who made the induction speech when Savage was posthumously named to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.