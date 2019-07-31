Nata Lee Wears A White See-Through Bra & Instagram Fans Can’t Handle It

Nata Lee was spotted on the Mavrin Studio’s Instagram page yesterday, and her photo was met with plenty of love from her fans.

The photo showed the model in a white, see-through bra that left little to the imagination. It’s too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on Instagram.

In the photo, Nata Lee stood on a busy street in Hong Kong, sporting just the bra and black spandex shorts. She held a camera in her hands, and accessorized with black aviator sunglasses. The model also pulled her hair back in a loose ponytail, as she smiled widely for the shot. She accessorized with a black smart watch and a necklace.

The image has been liked over 42,000 times. Several fans welcomed the model to Hong Kong.

It’s likely that the post is a throwback photo, because the photographer previously mentioned in another Instagram post that he would be in Thailand until late August. And Nata Lee was spotted in a new post on a separate account 15 hours ago, which showed her enjoying breakfast. The post was geo-tagged in Phuket.

The update was an incredibly slowed down video, which showed the model laying on her stomach in front of an infinity pool. The pool overlooked the ocean. She went topless, only wearing a very tiny pair of thong bikini bottoms. She held a glass in her hands, and piled her hair up in a loose bun.

The video clip panned from left to right, to reveal the amazing background. Mavrin could be seen in the foreground, holding a cup in his hand.

Fans sent their love for the model in the comments section.

“Wow! Nice breakfast!” exclaimed a follower, who noticed their spread.

The breakfast included pastries, fruit and a boiled egg.

“Curves all over the place,” added another fan.

But not everyone was completely satisfied, with some people noting their complaints.

“Nice body & place, [sic] but terrible music,” said a follower.

“Be the kind of woman who has more to offer Instagram than your body,” suggested another, implying that Nata Lee ought to do this.

Others sounded jealous of the view, with one person in particular complaining about their day in comparison.

“I hate seeing this as I sit here in my tiny cubicle pretending to work..6.23 hours to go,” they said.

Fans can likely look forward to many more updates from Thailand in the coming weeks.