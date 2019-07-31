Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders Beat Opponents In Total Debate Talk Time

The two Democratic candidates are also battling for second place in national polls behind former vice president Joe Biden.

Not only did Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have more opportunities to speak than their fellow 2020 hopefuls during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan which was hosted by CNN, they also dominated the stage in total talk time.

Warren took first place in total talk time, logging a total of 18 minutes and two seconds and was also provided 21 opportunities to respond to questions or her opponents, according to The Hill. That’s roughly double the amount of time she spoke during the first Democratic debate in June, when she came in third at just over nine minutes, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Sanders wasn’t far behind the Massachusetts senator, nabbing 17 minutes and 17 seconds of talk time while given 18 opportunities to respond to his opponents or take questions from the panel of moderators.

Both Democrats also lead current polling data in a fight for second place behind former vice president Joe Biden, according to Real Clear Politics.

Relatively far behind both senators was South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who spoke for a total of 13 minutes and 59 seconds.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were all able to grab over 10 minutes of total talk time.

Though author Marianne Williamson came in second-to-last in total talk time at eight minutes and 44 seconds, she ended up nabbing the title of “most searched for” Democratic candidate in almost every state, excluding Montana, according to data from Google Trends.

Williamson sparked a flurry of responses on social media after warning America and Democrats of the “dark psychic force” in Trump’s United States while answering a question about the water problem that plagues Flint, Michigan.

“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country…Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” Williamson said according to a CNN tweet.

Loading...

Williamson: Flint crisis is part of US society's "dark underbelly." "If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country…Democrats are going to see some very dark days." pic.twitter.com/hiH0VYBoNq — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

Coming in last was former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who logged only eight minutes and 27 seconds. According to The Hill, Hickenlooper recently lost a number of staffers who admitted that he should drop out of the presidential race and instead focus on a future U.S. Senate run.

Night two of the CNN-hosted debate will feature the remaining 10 candidates, including a rematch of Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who made headlines after challenging the former vice president on his civil rights record during the first Democratic presidential debate.