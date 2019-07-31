Tristan Thompson & Baby Mama Jordan Craig Are Reportedly On Vacation Together

Tristan Thompson has seemingly reconciled with his baby mama, but not Khloe Kardashian. The NBA player and his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig, may have turned a page in their co-parenting relationship.

According to The Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Craig are seemingly on vacation together with their son, Prince, 2.

Tristan and Jordan have been sharing vacation shots of themselves and their son to their Instagram accounts, although they have not opened up about their current relationship status.

Perhaps the pair are together on the vacation for the sake of their little boy, or they may be rekindling their romantic relationship.

On Saturday, Jordan posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy blue and white stripped bikini and a large sunhat as her son sat next to her on a lounge chair donning his own stripped bathing suit.

Tristan also showed off his little boy on Instagram as he posted a photo of Prince sitting on the deck of a yacht with his hands behind his head. He wears a pair of board shorts and a gold chain and pendant around his neck.

Thompson also shares a child, daughter True, with his former girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. The couple split earlier this year after it was revealed that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloe for the second time in the span of a year, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As previously reported by People Magazine, it has been rumored that Tristan Thompson dumped Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their son in order to start a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Loading...

However, Khloe recently spoke out on those rumors, saying she was told Tristan was completely single when they began dating.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,” Kardashian stated on social media.

“He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Khloe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordan Craig by following the trio on Instagram.