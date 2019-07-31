‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Curves In Dangerously High-Cut Swimsuit In New Photo

Camille Kostek is showing some serious skin on Instagram again, but her fans don’t seem to mind.

The latest sizzling snap of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl was shared on Tuesday, July 30, though she informed her 648,000 followers on the social media platform that the moment had been captured a few weeks before. She explained that the moment had been captured just “seconds” after closing out the third annual S.I. Swim Search runway show, which took place at the W South Beach Resort in Miami, Florida earlier this month on Sunday, July 14.

Camille exuded glamour in all of her catwalk looks for the bikini-clad event, and her final ensemble certainly followed suit. As captured in the snap, the look consisted of a skintight white one-piece swimsuit that was adorned with gold buttons and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The skimpy number hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from the sides, while its daringly low scoop neck put an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Arguably the most daring element of the Connecticut-native’s skin-baring look was its dangerously high-cut style that left very little to the imagination. The style design did absolutely nothing to cover up Camille’s toned legs or famous curves which — to the delight of her thousands of fans — were still very much left in the frame.

A white-framed mirror behind the stunner offered a look at the backside of her minuscule swimwear, revealing its open back that highlighted her slender frame and deep tan. It also showed off the cheeky cut of the number, flashing a glimpse of the bombshell’s curvy booty that she often shows off on social media.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition rookie went wild for the new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 24,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display and express their agreement that she was worthy of walking down the runway.

“Love this, you look AMAZING!” one person wrote, while another called Camille an “absolute queen.”

“Thankful for that mirror,” noted a third.

This is not the only time that Camille has showed off one of her runway looks from this year’s S.I. Swim Search show during Miami Fashion Week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently showed off the minuscule grey bikini she wore down the runway — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.