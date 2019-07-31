Meghan Markle Inadvertently Sparks Vicious Twitter War Between Piers Morgan & Jameela Jamil

Meghan Markle’s role as the guest editor for Vogue UK’s September edition has sparked a vicious Twitter war between Piers Morgan and Jamil Jameel.

The back-and-forth was kicked off by Morgan, who commented on Meghan’s choice to include Jamil on the cover of the magazine, described the The Daily Express.

“One of Meghan’s ‘kind & inspiring’ female-empowering Vogue ‘heroines’ is @jameelajamil – who called @Beyonce a ‘stripper’, said @MileyCyrus was a ‘vagina with no platform & told @Rihanna to ‘put your m***e away,” said Piers.

In return, Jamil tweeted the following.

“My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh*t stain, smeared across our country,” she declared.

But that wasn’t all, as Jameel added the following to her thread.

“He is just the thirstiest b*tch alive.”

Meanwhile, it’s true that Jameela has a pinned post on her Twitter page right now. She explained how she used to make mistakes in the way she criticized women, and how she had a different outlook on feminism. The tweet was written on December 15, 2018. So far, it’s received over 130,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Jamil’s post calling Piers a “sh*t stain” has received over 56,000 likes and 743 comments. Her comment about Piers being the “thirstiest b*tch alive,” on the other hand, has received over 14,000 likes.

Jamil may have supporters in slamming Piers, but this public Twitter war isn’t likely to help elevate the magazine’s reception by the public.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is the Guest Editor for the Sept issue of British Vogue. For the past seven months, Megan curated the content with Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.There is also an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady Michelle Obama???? pic.twitter.com/dPRTKZlNiC — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 28, 2019

After all, Melanie Philips from The Times has already accused Meghan of being self-centered in the way that she approached the task of editing the magazine.

“Meghan’s virtue-signaling is all about boasting… It screams ‘Me! Me! Me!'” said Melanie, according to The Daily Beast.

In addition, it isn’t entirely surprising that Piers would criticize the magazine, considering that he’s consistently spoken out against Meghan. He seems to have a personal grudge against her, as he’s often referred to how she “ghosted” him.

In addition, it’s also worth noting that The Daily Beast suggested that Meghan’s decision to edit the magazine was done haphazardly. In fact, the publication presents the possibility that the Duchess only consulted her two dogs before asking to take on the task. It’s hard to know how they came to this conclusion, but overall, there’s a group of people who think that the magazine is going to be a massive failure.