Cameron Boyce’s Cause Of Death Officially Confirmed By Coroner

The Los Angeles coroner confirmed Disney star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death. The 20-year-old actor died on July 6 at his home in North Hollywood, California.

According to a report from People, Boyce’s official cause of death was epilepsy. “The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the coroner said in a statement. The office certified the actor’s death as natural.

Over the weekend, Boyce’s family shared special memorials to him on social media with his mother Libby Boyce calling her late sun her sunshine, and she’d previously referred to him as her compass. His father Victor Boyce shared a heartwarming picture of Cameron playing guitar along with a precious baby photo of his son.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Boyce’s co-stars shared their grief at the actor’s passing with fans. Dove Cameron, who starred with Boyce in Descendants, hailed the late Disney star as one of the world’s best souls. Boyce’s family created a foundation to continue carrying on charitable works in his memory.

The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which the Boyce family founded in 2019 shortly after his death, will continue the actor’s legacy by providing creative and artistic outlets for young people. The foundation hopes to become a positive movement in the world.

The actor’s many credits included roles in General Hospital: Night Shift, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and Eagle Eye He also starred in the Disney Channel shows Jessie and Descendants. He began acting at age 9, and Boyce’s most well-known role is as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos. The franchise’s third movie is set for an August 3rd release date, which will come less than one month after his passing. The star’s many fans will likely support this film in his memory.

According to CBS Local Los Angeles, Disney Channel canceled the film’s scheduled red carpet premiere on July 22. Instead, of the star-studded event, Walt Disney Co. donated to Thirst Project. During his life, Boyce raised $30,000 for the Thirst Project to help people in Swaziland gain access to clean drinking water with new water wells.

Boyce’s passing came unexpectedly, and it was sudden, and his millions of fans across the world still mourn his loss. His family, friends, and co-stars are also reeling from his death, but many have spoken out about what he meant to them and to the world. From their words, it is clear that Boyce made a positive impact in his two short decades on earth.