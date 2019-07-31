Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Vacation Photos Have Fans Claiming She’s Great At Doing Nothing

Kourtney Kardashian is currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as her friends and younger sister Kendall Jenner.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she donned a high-waisted, brown and black striped bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy booty.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen drinking, enjoying a sweet treat, and sunning herself on the deck of the yacht.

In the photos, Kourt has her long, dark hair styled in natural waves and wears a pair of trendy sunglasses as she relaxes on the boat.

The site’s readers took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the photos. Some revealed that they believed Kourtney needed to cover up her body more, especially in front of her children.

Others stated that Kardashian and her famous sisters photoshop their pictures too much on social media, while one user called Kourt the “Queen of doing nothing,” a comment which many seemingly agreed with, as it gained nearly 200 upvotes shortly after it was posted in the comment section of the website.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been traveling a lot as of late. She has been to places like France, Italy, and Costa Rica.

The reality star headed to Costa Rica with her kids and her baby daddy, Scott Disick. The family vacation happened even though Kourtney and Scott are no longer together and he’s currently dating model Sofia Richie.

While Richie didn’t accompany the pair on their vacation this time around, she has gone on a family outing with the group in the past.

In one episode of KUWTK, Kourtney revealed that she had a wonderful time on her trip with Scott and Sofia.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney said, adding that she stayed in a three-bedroom villa with her children, while Scott and Sofia stayed in a different building.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that she was worried about the entire situation, claiming that someone, namely Kourtney, may get hurt.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.