‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Will Tease Fans With References To Original Characters And Events

The new prequel series is set to play out thousands of years before the original 'Game of Thrones' series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming has wrapped up for the pilot episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series. While not yet confirmed as being greenlit for HBO, network executives have been talking about it, thanks to the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

With the tentative working title of Bloodmoon, fans are now eager to learn more about the potential series. According to HBO, the Game of Thrones prequel series will be set thousands of years prior to the events seen in the original TV series.

HBO has been adamant that they will steer clear of basing the Game of Thrones spinoff series on the same timeline as the previous series. They are determined to have the prequel series utilize new characters and locations. However, as Deadline points out, there will be some sort of crossover effect between the two series.

When asked, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said that there will be “some references” that will tie in with events and people seen in Game of Thrones. However, there will be “no direct references.” It is unclear what Bloys means by this statement but Digital Spy suggests it could be related to the prospect of flash-forward events that would see familiar faces pop up in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

HBO exec Casey Bloys says the #GameofThrones prequel pilot has wrapped filming and he is 'very excited by the footage' (via @TheEricGoldman) pic.twitter.com/77jgZ36P6U — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 24, 2019

In addition, it could also be putting a damper on the Night King’s (Vladimír Furdík) potential appearance in the upcoming series. Previously, George R. R. Martin had suggested that the White Walkers’ origin story would be shown in the new TV series. HBO has also referenced this in their official synopsis, which led many fans to expect to see the Night King as a human and before the Children of the Forest changed him.

While HBO has commissioned a pilot to be filmed for the Game of Thrones prequel series, it has not yet been officially greenlit by the network to go to series. This means that if Bloodmoon does not progress beyond the pilot episode, then speculation about crossover characters and the such will be redundant. However, it seems unlikely that HBO will not continue forward with the prequel series as Game of Thrones was so hugely successful for the network.

Bloys also confirmed during the TCA press tour that if this series is greenlit, it will air on HBO and not its new offshoot, HBO Max.

“There are no plans to have it anywhere else but on HBO,” Bloys said.

However, viewers who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to watch the prequel series, as all HBO series will be made accessible on this platform, according to Deadline.

No release schedule has been set by HBO with regard to the prequel.