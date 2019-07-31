NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Blake Griffin For Porter Jr., White, Felicio & Draft Pick, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

Does trading for Blake Griffin make sense for the Chicago Bulls?

The crazy 2019 NBA offseason featured several NBA superstars leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship somewhere else. Though all the big names on the free agency market have already found a new home, plenty of top-tier players could still be moved via trade before the 2019-20 NBA season officially begins. As of now, one of the players who’s currently being monitored on the trade market is Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons.

Griffin has yet to become officially available on the trading block, but if the Pistons decide to take a different route, several NBA teams are expected to express strong interest in acquiring the All-Star power forward, including the Chicago Bulls. According to Andrew Miller of Fansided‘s Pippen Ain’t Easy, when the trade rumors involving Griffin surfaced in the 2019 NBA offseason, the Bulls were mentioned as one of the NBA teams who had a discussion with the Pistons.

In the proposed trade deal by Pippen Ain’t Easy, the Bulls will be sending a trade package including Otto Porter Jr., Coby White, Cristiano Felicio, and a future first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Blake Griffin, Sekou Doumbouya, and Bruce Brown. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“This is an interesting trade framework between the Chicago Bulls and the Pistons since John Paxson and Gar Forman wouldn’t have to give up too much to land Blake Griffin. Small forward Otto Porter Jr., point guard Coby White, and a future first round does allow the Pistons to start stacking assets. But it also helps match the salary swap. Since a little less than half the NBA it seems swapped teams in free agency this summer, making a trade like this one becomes more challenging.”

The deal is arguably a no-brainer for the Bulls. The potential acquisition of Blake Griffin may not instantly turn them into a legitimate title contender, but it would give them a strong chance of returning to the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season. Griffin would be an incredible addition to the Bulls, giving them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor and an All-Star caliber big man who has the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Last season, the 30-year-old power forward averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from the three-point range. Adding Blake Griffin to the core of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter Jr. would make the Bulls a team to watch out for in the 2019-20 NBA season.

As of now, it remains unknown if there are ongoing trade discussions between the Pistons and the Bulls involving Blake Griffin. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2019 NBA offseason goes deeper.