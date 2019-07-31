Kourtney Kardashian Goes Completely Naked In The Swimming Pool

Kourtney Kardashian is letting it all hang out in her latest social media photo.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, took to Instagram to share a racy photo of the TV personality as she goes completely naked.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting waist-deep in a swimming pool while wearing no clothing at all.

Kourtney’s bare booty is on full display in the photo as she turns her back towards the camera. She turns her shoulders and head to look back for the snap, giving a sultry stare into the lens.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair slicked back behind her head in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She wears a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She also adds a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

The mother-of-three accessorizes with multiple earrings in her ears and a thick, diamond chain around her neck as she uses her arms to cover her bare chest as she flaunts her tiny waist, hourglass figure, and perky backside.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen, as well as a lounge chair next to the pool.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s impressive figure is due to the hard work she puts in at the gym and her dedication to clean living. One of the ways she keeps her body healthy is by following the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Fans can keep up with Kourtney Kardashian’s life and see more of her sexy photos by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her social media accounts.