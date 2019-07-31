Erica Mena’s Tanned Bikini Bod Drives Instagram Wild

Erica Mena shared a brand new bikini photo today, and it was geo-tagged in Mexico. Her captions revealed that the photo was meant to be all about her tan, although her fans would argue that it’s also about her famous, hourglass figure.

So far, the update has received over 54,000 likes.

It shows Erica standing on a green lawn, with pink flowers visible to her left. She wore a purple bikini with pink accents throughout. The top of her bikini was a classic scoop neck, while her bottoms were thong-cut and rested high on her waist.

Mena posed with her arms in the air, and her hands behind her head. She sported oversized, dark sunglasses. Otherwise, it looked like she kept things simple without jewelry.

Behind her, you could see the ocean, along with a stretch of sandy beach.

The photo was so eye-catching, that some celebrities stopped by with their compliments.

“This comment is to praise that body,” said Jessica Parido, a TV personality.

“U play wayyyyyyyy to much,” joked Lauren Govan, a social media influencer.

Other fans gushed about Erica’s figure.

“I need to eat whatever your [sic] eating because you have gain [sic] weight in all the right places!!” exclaimed a female follower.

Fans who have been following Erica know that she’s been working on her tan this summer. A video that she posted on July 22 was evidence of this.

The clip showed Mena soaking up the rays by the pool. She laid on her stomach on a white towel, which was placed on top of tan cushions. She untied her bikini top to avoid tan lines and wore neon green bikini bottoms. The bottoms had a black zebra-print design.

The videographer walked up to the model and gave fans a good look at her bare derriere. They then spritzed water on her booty, before ending the clip. Many believe that the person taking the clip was Safaree. This encouraged some fans to leave comments about their relationship.

“Some say you guys are faking etc [sic] but you both seem calm, relaxed, and happy,” noted a follower.

“He can toast them buns all he wants, he better not be looking crazy when he hear that ‘waaah waaah’ in 9 months,” joked another.

But not everyone was on board with Safaree, with some casting doubt on his good intentions.

“He can get enough… he was cheating,” accused an Instagram fan.

“He did that with missnickibaby don’t feel special,” said another follower.