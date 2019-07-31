Aubrey O’Day Displays Backside In Seductive Upside Down Pose

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram to represent the brand Fashion Nova, and she thrilled her fans in a seductive upside-down pose hanging off the edge of a clear plastic chair.

In her caption, O’Day shared a lyric from Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts,” which her fans appreciated.

In the image, the “White Hot Lies” singer is hanging over the edge of a clear chair with her head resting on a white faux fur rug atop a black floor. O’Day’s wavy blonde hair flowed over the carpet, and she looked out over her arm with a sexy gaze. The singer’s face featured highlights and smokey eyes and her lips remained nude. The strappy white swimsuit covered O’Day just enough to preserve her modesty while showing off some side cleavage. In the pose, the singer arched her back, which left her backside nicely rounded. She crossed her bare feet at the ankles showing off her toned legs.

The Dumblonde singer’s fans appreciated the special effect she added to the still picture, which made it look like some light fuzzy lines were moving over it. In a few hours, tens of thousands of O’Day’s 939 thousand followers viewed the post with thousands taking the time to hit “like” and many leaving comments. Several fans said they’re looking forward to tonight’s episode of MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

Recently, the Ex On The Beach star called President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. her soulmate. However, Pop Culture reported that the singer said that the first son is no longer the man she fell in love with during their alleged affair in 2012 and 2013. O’Day and Trump Jr. met while the reality star appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, and they began a relationship after that time.

O’Day is not officially attached to anyone right now although she’s hinted that she hooked up with somebody on the MTV reality show. Trump Jr. is seeing former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and he divorced his wife Vanessa Trump in 2018.

“We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often,” O’Day claimed. “A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”

“I think he closed the chapter when he went the direction that he did,” said O’Day. “He’s chosen to be in the life that he’s in now and be the person that he is now, and that’s not the person that I fell in love with.”

The singer’s latest reality show airs Tuesday nights on MTV at 8/7 Central.