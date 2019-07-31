‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Shares Rare & Adorable Moment With ‘Grumpy Pants’ Son Watson

Chelsea Houska tends not to update her social media too often. The Teen Mom 2 star will take to her Instagram for sweet family snaps, but these tend to be few and far between. The month of July has only sent Chelsea’s 5.6 million followers a handful of updates.

Fans may think that getting their fix of Chelsea is limited to watching Teen Mom 2 and checking the star’s Instagram posts, but there’s another route. Chelsea does take to her Instagram stories, although anything posted via this method will only remain live for 24 hours.

Earlier today, Chelsea shared some adorable footage of her son Watson via her Instagram stories. The hand-held video didn’t show much in terms of a setting, but it was ticking plenty of boxes for fans of this little one. Watson was looking a touch frustrated as his mother filmed him – indeed, Chelsea seemed keen to point it out.

“You’re grumpy,” Chelsea told Watson.

Fans then heard this little munchkin retort by telling his mother that he wasn’t. Chelsea didn’t seem willing to buy her son’s story.

“You’re grumpy pants,” she said.

Admittedly, the video was very sweet. Watson was sitting on what appeared to be a couch and wearing a t-shirt that said the word “Bear.” His bright-eyed smile and rosy cheeks likely brought pleasure to fans.

When it comes to raising cutie-pies, Chelsea seems all set. The star is a mother to daughter Aubrey with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, although Chelsea’s days with Adam are history. Now married to Cole DeBoer, the redhead is also a parent to the two children this couple has brought into the world. Watson is joined by a sister named Layne.

When it comes to sharing family life on social media, Chelsea seems to fall somewhere between celebrities who regularly post and those who don’t at all. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has Instagram accounts set up for all three of her sons. It’s a similar deal for former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams joining them.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are celebrity parents who choose to shun the practice altogether. Actresses Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie have no Instagram presence, although Angelina will make public appearances with her children. Johansson, less so.

Teen Mom talk has been hot of late. While Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been fired from the show, the franchise is set to air an old face. As The Inquisitr reports, Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee will be returning to screens on Teen Mom OG.