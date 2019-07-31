Olivia Culpo Looks Smoking Hot In Barely-There White Lace Top

Olivia Culpo recently returned to her native state of Rhode Island and opted to snap a few selfies at Back40 while she was there. Back40 is a restaurant in North Kingstown, Rhode Island that Culpo co-owns, as she states in her Instagram bio. The spot serves up all kinds of bar food and thirst-quenching drinks.

Culpo posed with a chilled glass of wine in front of the restaurant’s sign, which features the name of the restaurant spelled out in huge letters and numbers that light up with small bulbs throughout. Culpo had her hair pulled back in a messy half-up style for the shot, and had on neutral makeup that made her look utterly flawless.

She sizzled in a white top that looked more like lingerie. The top consisted of two scraps of lace that barely contained her curves, which melded into the bodice for a full-length look. There was a delicate tie under her curves that made the top hug even closer to her body, and she had a huge grin on her face that made her look utterly radiant.

Culpo accessorized with a simple pair of earrings and a few layered necklaces, including a green statement necklace that accentuated the low-cut neckline of her top.

In the caption, Culpo encouraged her fans to eat a lobster roll if they were ever in the Rhode Island area, and she shared some playful thoughts about going into business with family.

Her followers loved the glimpse into her life back in Rhode Island, and the snap received over 61,000 likes in just one hour. Many fans heaped praise on her in the comments section of the post.

“I cannot take your beauty,” one said.

“You look so gorgeous as always Olivia” another fan commented.

A fan who had the opportunity to visit Back40 already was planning her next trip to the eatery.

“Literally need to go back soon,” the fan wrote.

Before she returned to Rhode Island, Culpo spent several days in sunny Mexico on a vacation. She recently posted a shot of herself looking absolutely smoking hot in a minuscule red bikini, and kept her fans updated on all her adventures.

She also shared tantalizing snaps of herself on horseback, rocking Daisy Dukes and a white crop top as she rode a horse down the beach on a fun outing.

No matter where she goes, Culpo tries to involve her fans by sharing a few selfies and snaps of her gorgeous face and sizzling body.