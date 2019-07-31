‘Circe’: HBO Heads To Greek Mythology After ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO has ordered 'Circe' straight to series.

After HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones concluded earlier this year, the network has been on a hunt for something to replace the series. Already, there is a prequel series in development. But now, HBO has decided to delve into Greek mythology with their latest series, Circe, in the hopes of filling the Game of Thrones void.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is ordering a straight-to-series season of Circe, which is based on the novel of the same name by Madeline Miller. It is unclear yet how much input Miller will have regarding the new production with HBO.

The eight-episode series will delve into Greek mythology but with a modern take on it. The series will look at the Greek goddess, Circe, who starts out as an “awkward nymph” but then makes the transformation into a powerful witch, one of which is able to challenge “gods, titans and monsters alike.”

Sarah Aubrey, who is the head of originals at HBO Max issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding Circe.

“Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy, and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens. I’ve been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda’s work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life.”

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will act as writers and executive producers on Circe.

Circe is a part of HBO Max, which will beta launch in 2019. Its scripted and original programming is expected to roll out in 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, streamer HBO Max has given an 8-episode straight-to-series order to Circe, a drama series adaptation of Madeline Miller’s International bestseller of the same name https://t.co/zpx6sXZLAy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 30, 2019

As yet, it is unclear how closely HBO will mirror the book on which the series will be based. However, if the network uses the same approach as they did with Game of Thrones, viewers will already be able to get a good grasp of what the series will be like.

In the book, Circe is banished to an island by Zeus. Here, she not only improves her skills but meets up with many of the famed gods from Greek mythology. Circe then draws the wrath of men and gods alike and must then decide where she truly stands, with the gods from which she is born or the mortals whom she has grown to love.

Circe is a New York Times bestseller and was rated book of the year by outlets that included The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Newsweek, Buzzfeed, and The Guardian.

As yet, no premiere date has been set for HBO’s Circe.