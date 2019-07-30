Jason Momoa Is The Dad That Every Girl Needs In New Netflix Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

Netflix thriller, 'Sweet Girl,' will see Jason Momoa avenging the death of his wife and protecting his daughter.

Aquaman hunk, Jason Momoa, has recently signed with Netflix to produce as well as star in a new revenge thriller called Sweet Girl.

The movie will see Momoa play a husband who has lost everything and is now set for revenge while also trying to protect his daughter.

Netflix has released the following logline for Sweet Girl.

“A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.”

According to Variety, Brian Andrew Mendoza will direct Sweet Girl. Netflix points out that this will be Mendoza’s feature directorial debut. Previously, he was the cinematographer and producer on Braven, which also starred Jason Momoa.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script for this new thriller with current edits done by Will Staples. Alongside Momoa, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson will act as producers and Martin Kistler will executive produce.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said.

“I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

Jason Momoa will be starring in a new Netflix movie! https://t.co/lFfkIxgSpJ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 29, 2019

Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment also added that he is glad to be returning to Netflix and considered Jason Momoa and Brian Andrew Mendoza to be family after working together with them on three seasons of the historical period drama, Frontier, which depicted the fur trade in Canada in the late 1700s.

Fierson also revealed that he felt Momoa was the perfect casting choice for the main role of Cooper in Sweet Girl.

“When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason,” Fierson revealed via a Netflix press release.

Sweet Girl will be the third feature project in the ongoing partnership between Netflix and ASAP Entertainment.

Jason Momoa’s recent movie, Aquaman, has managed to draw in more than $1 billion at the box office. He has also currently wrapped up production on Dune which is the feature adaptation of the science fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Momoa is also well-known as Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) husband, Khal Drogo, in Season 1 of the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, which recently concluded on HBO.

As yet, there is no scheduled release date for Netflix’s Sweet Girl.