Watch Real Madrid Vs. Fenerbahçe SK Live Stream: Preseason Audi Cup 3rd Place Match, Start Time, Preview

A lifeless Real Madrid will try to get a rare preseason win after losing to Tottenham Hotspur, when they face Turkish club Fenerbahçe SK.

After a disappointing third-place finish in La Liga last season, Spanish giants Real Madrid have come out lifeless in the 2019-2020 preseason — a struggle that continued on Tuesday as Los Blancos dropped a lackluster 1-0 decision Tottenham Hotspur on a first-half goal by Spurs striker Harry Kane, per ESPN. The semifinal loss relegated Real Madrid to the third-place game in the 2019 preseason Audi Cup invitational tournament in Germany. In that game, Real — who have not won a game within the regulation 90 minutes this preseason — face 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahçe, in a match that will live stream from the home of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs Fenerbahçe SK 2019 Audi Cup preseason third-place showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. The kickoff will come one hour later in Turkey Time in that country, 7 p.m.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at noon ET, 9 a.m. a.m. PT. In India, the game starts at midnight India Standard Time, and in Japan, the Los Blancos vs. Sarı Kanaryalar semifinal kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

As for the Yellow Canaries, who placed sixth in the Turkey Süper Lig last season, they were crushed 6-1 by Bayern in the other Tuesday Audi Cup semifinal. Former Werder Bremen star Max Kruse, who was the Turkish club’s premier summer signing, notched the only goal from his new club in the 64th minute, per Soccerway. But it was way too little, too late, as Bayern Munich had already gone ahead 6-0, including a hat trick by veteran star Thomas Mueller.

Bayern will now face Tottenham in the Audi Cup final on Wednesday. The German champs will be going for a record fourth trophy in the preseason tournament, which is in its seventh biannual edition, according to Bundesliga.com.

Wednesday’s third-place game matching Real Madrid and Fenerbahçe features two teams who have never played an official game against each other, according to World Football. In competitive matches, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have met four times, with Bayern winning twice and Spurs once with one draw, per 11v11.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Real Madrid vs Fenerbahçe SK Wednesday Audi Cup consolation match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Los Blancos vs. Yellow Canaries preseason contest at no charge.

In the host country of Germany, ZDF will show the match, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub.

In Spain, the Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe SK showdown will be streamed live by TelMadrid, or Real Madrid TV. In Japan, the DAZN Japan sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, the Audi Cup preseason match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. Viewers in India can view a live stream via Sony Ten 2.

In much of Africa, the third-place preseason match will live stream via SuperSport. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Real Madrid vs Fenerbahçe SK, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.