Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Pic Sparks Michael Jackson Comment, Fans Think She Looks Drugged

Kendall Jenner has sparked concern after the supermodel appeared in a joint selfie earlier today with sister Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars had teamed up for a killer bikini moment in front of a mirror with Kim rocking all-blacks and Kendall upping the ante in a leopard-print two-piece with a matching hat.

A bikini update featuring two of Hollywood’s biggest stars is going to rake in the comments. While many fans took to the post’s comments section to give the sisters the thumbs-up, reactions did prove mixed. The Inquisitr has already documented how fans queried what appeared to be a curved mirror.

Other concerns have been manifesting, though. Remarks over Kendall’s appearance quickly racked up the likes, with fans appearing to think something wasn’t quite right.

“It looks like Kendall on crack on [sic] this pic,” a fan wrote with over 51 users agreeing.

“Yeah. She looks like high on something. or they are drinking…” a fan replied.

“Kendall looks like Michael Jackson here lamo,” one user wrote, with others giving the comment likes.

Whether this comment pertained to Kendall’s striking pose and hat or her general appearance wasn’t clarified, but other remarks centering around the 23-year-old came from users who seemed to express concern.

“@kendalljenner why are you starving yourself?” one fan asked.

Another compared the model to a mannequin.

Kendall tends not to make drug-related headlines. This fitness enthusiast is known for her regular gym outings, although her love of Italian and fast food continues to generate envy. Older sister Khloe Kardashian is known for frequently appearing baffled at how Kendall maintains her super-slim physique despite her giant appetite, as fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will know.

That said, Kendall has made headlines for her alcohol consumption. In March of last year, Glamour reported the model admitting to having gotten a tattoo when she was “drunk.” Kendall admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t “thinking clearly.”

Kendall frequently finds herself probed when it comes to her weight. This star may come more willowy-limbed than her super-curvaceous sisters, but fans would likely argue that Kendall has all the right curves (in all the right places). Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret tends not to snap up models who lack a womanly bust and peachy rear.

Despite the worrying remarks, Kim’s update with Kendall proved to be popular today, racking up over 1.3 million likes within four hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 4,100 fans into the comments section.

