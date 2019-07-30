Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has stunned her fans with sizzling shots from her Mexican vacation day after day, and today is no different.

Del Toro shared a snap of herself posed on the ledge of a terracotta-colored railing overlooking a rooftop and mass of tropical trees. The beach babe rocked a white bikini that left little to the imagination. The high-cut bottoms stretched over the tops of her hips, dipping dangerously low in the middle to showcase her toned abs and elongate her bronzed legs.

The top likewise flaunted Del Toro’s curves. The bikini top was almost a bra style, with somewhat structured cups hugging her curves. It was made more scandalous by the lace-up detail in the middle and the fact that the spaghetti straps were impossibly thin and looked like they were moments from snapping.

Del Toro accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, a simple necklace, and remained barefoot for the shot.

She referenced a company she works with, Bali Body, in the caption. Bali Body is a line of products that includes self-tanning lotions, sunscreen, and skincare, and Del Toro has shouted out to them in previous posts to promote their brand. The unique square packages are easily identifiable and come in plenty of Insta-worthy shades.

Del Toro’s fans loved the continuation of her adventures abroad, and the snap received over 14,000 likes in just five hours.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” one follower said.

Many other fans simply left a string of emoji to express how they felt about Del Toro’s incredible physique.

The curvaceous model has been sharing countless moments from her time in Mexico. Just yesterday, she shared a five-picture post that captured every single angle of her physique in a revealing romper as she explored a beach at sunset.

Del Toro has also made sure to showcase the accommodations she’s staying at, including the Insta-worthy all white bathroom.

Loading...

The beach babe has documented plenty of her vacation bikinis, but she’s also shared a few even more NSFW shots that highlight her enviable body.

Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a picture of herself completely nude, stretched out across a vibrant orange day bed wearing nothing but an oversized hat. While she’s got her stomach on the pillow and has several bits hidden, the photo still sizzles. Del Toro isn’t afraid to show off plenty of bronzed skin while she’s enjoying the rays of sunshine in Mexico.