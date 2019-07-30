Heidi Klum Dances With Tom Kaulitz As They Prep For Their Imminent Wedding In Capri

On Tuesday in Italy, Heidi Klum was dancing away the morning with her love, Tom Kaulitz. The couple are in Capri to get married for a second time.

In the Instagram upload, Heidi held her German rocker lover’s hand, and twirled around, possibly getting ready for that first dance traditional wedding couples tend to embrace.

While she boogied, the supermodel did not wear a swipe of makeup. She did have her feet firmly planted into a cool pair of white cowboy boots and a very short white dress covered with a very short white jacket that featured her amazing legs and toned thighs.

Many of her 6.4 million followers commented on her recent and very lively Instagram post. Plenty of remarks were in her native German, including one that has been translated into English.

“You look as enchanting as always,” the commenter stated, adding, “but the long-haired next to you is full of motor dyslexics.”

That discerning fan continued, stating that Tom will need “to practice a little until the wedding.”

Then he called the pair “a super sweet couple,” while wishing them “a happy week.”

Heidi, 46, and Tom, 29, have been enjoying their time in Capri, as evidenced by her many Instagram posts. One in particular pictured the model-mogul was wearing a playsuit featuring pizzas and spaghetti, appropriate since this Italian food is likely prevalent on the Italian island where the pair are holed up until they say their “I dos” for the second time this year.

The Inquisitr has been following their fun, as evidenced in a previous post.

“As the camera clicked, Heidi took on a number of different poses. At first, the supermodel was sitting up on her knees. Then, in picture four of the pack, the German celebrity reset her body and her body language so she was on all fours. The camera caught Heidi’s ample cleavage as she moved positions, which also revealed another set of legs and big bare feet beside her in bed.”

The couple chose a destination wedding for their second marriage after initially tying the knot on the down-low at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on February 22. The exact date for their renewal vows has not yet been verified but Heidi spoke about when the union will take place, according to People magazine.

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized”

The wedding is set to take place on a friend’s yacht while the vessel glides along the waters in the Bay of Naples next to picturesque Capri. The pair vacationed there last year and have fond memories of that southern Italian holiday.

And so, as Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz prepare to tie the knot again — this time in Capri, the always fun-loving couple seem to be really enjoying every moment they are sharing together while in glorious Italy — that is if Heidi’s Instagram posts are any indication.