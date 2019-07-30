‘Vikings’ Season 6: Alexander Ludwig Teases That The Series Will Return Soon

Could Season 6 of 'Vikings' drop sooner than expected?

Fans of History Channel’s Vikings are eager to find out exactly when the historical drama series will return. While it seems likely that Season 6 will premiere in November, Alexander Ludwig excites fans by saying the next season will drop soon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on upcoming storylines for Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Since History Channel ordered 20 episodes per season of Vikings, the show has aired each half of each season in November, meaning that there are two years between each new season. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, it was expected that a new trailer for Season 6 would drop as well as the premiere date. This didn’t eventuate. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vikings star Katheryn Winnick has stated that a new trailer is “coming soon.”

Now, Winnick’s co-star, Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside, has gone one step further and made the announcement to his official Instagram account that Season 6 of Vikings is actually “coming soon,” according to Metro. He also posted the hashtag #itsabanger in response to the upcoming season. Katheryn has since reposted Alexander’s Instagram post.

Ludwig’s Instagram post shows both himself and Winnick in an image taken during San Diego Comic-Con. Both attended this event for a History Channel-hosted Vikings event that saw fans given the opportunity to have a go at throwing battle axes as the Vikings did.

While it would be nice to have Season 6 of Vikings drop unexpectedly, it is still likely that the season will not return until November. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this will be the final season of the hit historical drama series. However, for those fans who don’t want to see the show end, there is the possibility of a spinoff series with Vikings creator Michael Hirst currently in negotiations with the network.

As for what will happen in Season 6 of Vikings, there is much speculation about Ivar’s (Alex Hogh Andersen) continued desire to kill Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Previously, the Seer (John Kavanagh) foreshadowed Lagertha’s death at the hands of one of the sons of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). While Ivar seems the most likely candidate, many fans are speculating over other possibilities, especially considering the Season 6 trailer shows Ivar in a new location.

Of course, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait for the official announcement regarding the Season 6 premiere date of Vikings.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.