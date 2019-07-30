Hoda Kotb Excites Fans By Posting New Photos With Jenna Bush Hager: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Reunited On Again On TV’

Could Hoda Kotb be hinting that her return to The Today Show could be coming sooner rather than later?

As fans know, the talk show host has been absent from her post at the hit NBC show since April after adopting her second daughter, Hope Catherine. Ever since then, fans have been begging the mother-of-two to return to the show and with each and every photo that she shares — she gets flooded with comments asking when she will be coming back to the air. Though Kotb has not made an official announcement as to when she will be back on television, she may have dropped a hint to fans today.

In a new post that was shared with fans, the 54-year-old posted a number of photos from Jenna Bush Hager’s baby shower. In the caption of the image, she explains to her followers that she was excited to be able to celebrate baby No. 3 with her TV co-host. The first photo in the series shows the two women caught up in a sweet embrace. They put their arms around one another and both have grins from ear to ear. The second photo in the series shows the ladies posing for a photo, facing the camera and smiling once again.

In the shot, both hosts appear to be wearing minimal makeup and similar hairstyles, with the two wearing their short tresses down and straight. The next few images show the whole group together celebrating, hinting that it was a fun-filled baby shower for all. Since the post went live on her account less than an hour ago, it’s earned Kotb a lot of attention from fans with over 8,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to ask when Hoda would be coming back to the air while countless others said that it made them happy to see the two women together again.

“The NBC family is so fun to watch, I love how you all love each other! You all make me smile,” one follower wrote with a single pink heart emoji.

“That’s a subtle clue that you’ll definitely be back. Love it love you and love your precious angel babies,” another fan chimed in.

“So happy for @jennabhager and looking forward to @hodakotb‘s return!!!!!! Let’s Go Y’all!!!!!!,” one more commented.

As fans know, Jenna was named as Kathie Lee Gifford’s replacement after she announced that she was leaving the 10 a.m. hour of The Today Show to pursue other aspects of her career. Bush Hager and Kotb appeared together on the show for a short time before Hoda left in April following the birth of her second daughter. Soon, Jenna will be taking some time off herself after she welcomes her third child.