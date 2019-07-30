Cardi B Spoke With Bernie Sanders For A Campaign Video That Aims To Mobilize Young Voters

CNN reports that rapper Cardi B teamed up with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Monday for a 2020 campaign video and spoke about student debt, climate change, and the minimum wage. The video was reportedly filmed at TEN Nail Bar and marked the first time the pair have collaborated.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders said. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

Cardi B thanked Sanders on her Instagram after the meeting and hinted that it’s not the last we’ll see of the duo.

“Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” the rapper wrote.

“Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all.”

The rapper complimented Sanders on Twitter earlier this month. She praised him for fighting for human rights and his passion for changing America for the better, adding that she believes the United States let him down in 2016.

As for Cardi B’s endorsement, Sanders believes that — although she is a successful entertainer — she is “speaking to young people about the important issues that are on their minds and I applaud that very much.”

Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/L9mQ8InMZu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2019

Per Vox, Sanders recently bussed a dozen Americans to Canada to purchase insulin at one-tenth of the price it’s sold in the U.S. He used the trip to highlight the greed and corruption he believes drives drug companies that are dead-set on making a profit.

In Canada, a vial of insulin that costs around $340 in the U.S. is just $36 in Windsor, Ontario. Sanders suggested that pharmaceutical executives who fix drug prices belong in prison and used his trip to highlight the upside of government price controls for the pharmaceutical industry.

Per The Inquisitr, Sanders — along with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang — has the most support from former Donald Trump voters compared to other candidates. According to the most recent Economist/YouGov poll, 14 percent of the voters polled that voted for Trump in 2016 plan to vote Sanders. As for Yang, 10 percent of the 2016 Trump voters polled plan to vote for him.

Sanders runs on a platform that aims to help the middle class, and given that the president appealed to many struggling blue-collar Americans, it’s not a huge surprise that he’s picking up at least some Trump supporters. His primary policy positions are increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and guaranteeing every American a job and access to healthcare.