Blac Chyna Spills Out Of Tiny Crop Top

Blac Chyna shared a series of three new poolside photos on Instagram, and it’s causing quite a stir among her Instagram fans.

The first photo of the series showed Chyna spilling out of a tiny black crop top, which only covered the top of her chest and had long sleeves with white accents on her forearm. She also wore a pair of black, thong-cut bikini bottoms.

She laid on her side on the edge of where the pool met the hot tub and propped her right leg up for the shot.

Chyna accessorized with a hot pink wig and a black visor hat, as she looked to her right. Her pointed, red nails were prominent, along with her various body tattoos.

The model followed this up with a second photo, where she sat in the hot tub. She posed on her knees and faced away from the camera, which meant her fans got a view of her bare derriere.

And finally, a third photo showed off Chyna’s curvy hips, as she again lay on her left side, popping her right hip while obscuring her face with her visor. The photos received between 21,000 and 32,000 likes, with the first update being the most popular.

Fans flooded the comments section with plenty of compliments. There were many that simply shared heart and fire emoji, while others gave words of encouragement.

“Love you girly. Stay strong queen,” said one follower.

“Living your best life/don’t let anything take that away from you,” noted another fan.

The second photo of Chyna’s derriere, on the other hand, was filled with comments about her caption. Unfortunately, there was a simple typo. As of this writing, the typo has gone unfixed. There were a handful of fans who stepped in to defend the model against the haters.

“500000 ‘typo’ comments she’ll get to it guys stooooop!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Y’all know what she meant,” pointed out another person.

In other news, the latest drama hitting the headlines surrounding Blac Chyna has centered around her mom, Tokyo Toni. The latter was provoked when Wendy Williams talked about the issues between her and Chyna, according to Page Six.

Williams apparently aired a clip of the mother arguing with her daughter, and highlighted that Tokyo reportedly told Chyna “you can kill yourself I don’t care.”

This led to Tokyo lashing out viciously at Williams.

“Let me check Wendy Williams’ motherf–king a— b-tch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherf–king name again, or I’m gonna talk about your s–t.”

“Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, b-tch, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass,” she then added.