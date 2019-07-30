Margot Robbie Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Sheer Orange Dress

Margot Robbie has been hitting up the red carpet in style recently.

As fans know, the blonde-haired beauty is currently making her rounds to promote her new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she stars alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Robbie famously plays the role of actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s highly-anticipated film and today, she stepped out for the London premiere of the show looking as gorgeous as ever. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the stunner showed off her amazing figure in a sexy orange gown.

The sheer dress is somewhat of a Grecian style, with the 29-year-old putting her figure on full display. The top of the ensemble features a low-plunging neckline which dips well into Robbie’s chest, offering onlookers generous views of cleavage. The beautiful gown cinches at the waist before flaring out with the fabric cascading to the ground. The stunner completes her look with a pair of strappy gold sandals and a matching gold, sparkly clutch.

Her manicured nails are also on display in the image and she wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly curled. For the look, the bombshell also rocked a face full of makeup that was complete with blush, orange eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. DiCaprio and Pitt also looked dressed to impress in dark-colored suits.

Margot Robbie Matched Her Eye Makeup to Her Dress https://t.co/I2kEJY9KJc — Fashionista.com (@Fashionista_com) July 30, 2019

In a recent interview with E! Online, the blonde bombshell chatted about her role in the film and what it was like to portray actress Sharon Tate. Margot shared that she felt somewhat of a personal connection to the actress whose life was cut tragically short in the Manson family murders.

“It was kind of, sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon. It would kind of hit you at moments. Suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you’d be tremendously sad. And other times she just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments where it was very sad.”

To prepare for the role, she also spent a lot of time with Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, and that helped her to feel closer to the late actress because rather than just reading things and writing things about Sharon, she got to have a personal connection, which meant a lot to her. Additionally, the bombshell gushed about the film’s producer, Quentin Tarantino, saying that he was “incredible.”

Loading...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently showing in theaters across the country.