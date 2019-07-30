Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly Struggling To Cope With Her Mom’s Sudden Death

Lisa Vanderpump's mom passed away in June.

Lisa Vanderpump lost her mother, Jean Vanderpump, suddenly last month and according to a new report, she’s struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Just over a month after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was forced to say “goodbye” to her mother, a source claims Lisa is doing her best to cope with the loss in a different manner than she coped with the loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, just 14 months ago.

“When she lost her brother, she went into seclusion and was truly struggling and battling and had never been in a darker place. Now, she’s choosing to throw herself into her philanthropy, being out and about, working around the clock, etc.,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 30.

According to the report, Lisa knows that she didn’t grieve the loss of Mark, who committed suicide last spring, in the healthiest way and doesn’t believe she should allow herself to retreat from her busy life. After all, she has a lot of very positive things happening on the career front with her new restaurants, TomTom in West Hollywood, California, and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

So, rather than sitting around and dwelling on the family tragedies she’s been dealt with, Lisa is focusing on the happier aspects of her life.

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.???????????? pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

The Hollywood Life source went on to say that while Lisa hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of the storylines on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules, she is expected to be featured even less when the show returns for Season 8 later this year. As the insider explained, Lisa doesn’t want to have to relive painful moments on the show as she was forced to do on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which began production shortly after the death of her brother last year.

“She’s grieving differently and taking more time for herself and to do the things she loves,” the source added.

While the insider suggested Lisa would not be featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 as much as she has been on past seasons, she’s already been spotted with the cast on a couple of different occasions and actually went zip lining with her co-stars earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Lisa was also present for the taping of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, which took place at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, in June.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year.