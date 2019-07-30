Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Selfie Has Instagram Fully Creeped Out

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are creeping Instagram out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars haven’t posted a joint selfie for a while, although today did see the 38-year-old makeup mogul join her supermodel sister for a little selfie action.

The mirror photo of Kim rocking a black two-piece with Kendall flaunting her curves in a leopard-print bikini may have racked up the likes, but it’s been sparking some interesting comments. The weirded-out fans mostly seemed to be pointing to the same issue.

“What is up with that mirror?!” read a comment gaining over 280 likes in two hours.

“What’s wrong with the top of the mirrors….,” one user said, with their comment getting over 125 likes.

“Why the mirror bending sis?” another wrote.

Fans eyeing up Kim’s update for the sizzling bodies may have found their eyes drawn to the amount of skin on show, but it looks like this star’s beady-eyed fans were willing to look beyond the bikinis. Many other remarks were made regarding the mirror – indeed, it did appear a touch curved.

“That mirror tho,” another user said.

Fortunately for Kim and Kendall, not all comments seemed geared towards picking apart the sisters’ surroundings. The girls were thrown praise by their adoring fans, and also got some loving comments from the family’s other famous faces. Their sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, both notably left comments.

These power sisters seem to pack a punch regardless of any backlash, though. Kim’s update had racked up over 1.2 million likes within two hours of going live.

Kim and Kendall have both been making headlines of late. In May, the KKW Beauty founder welcomed her fourth child. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim is now a parent to Psalm West, alongside North, Saint, and Chicago. As fans will likely know, Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm via a surrogate following medical advice. Kim has also surprised her fans with an announcement that she plans to pursue a legal career.

Loading...

Kendall, meanwhile, has been highlighted by media outlets for different reasons. The model is newly single following her May split from NBA player Ben Simmons. Since ending her relationship, Kendall seems to have been enjoying the single life. The model took a high-profile vacation to Mykonos, Greece, earlier this month and is currently soaking up in the sun in Corsica, France. Recent paparazzi photos showed Kendall sunning herself with sister Kourtney Kardashian, although the Poosh CEO appears to have moved onto Sardinia, Italy, per the Daily Mail.

Neither Kim nor Kendall appear to have responded to the many messages regarding the mirror. Fans wishing to see more of these famous sisters should follow their social media accounts.