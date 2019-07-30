Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Says The Show Is Canceled This Year

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fans may be in for a big disappointment. One of the brand’s models, Shanina Shaik, says that the 2019 lingerie show won’t be happening. The Australian model told the Daily Mail that amidst a cultural shift, the show won’t be appearing on TV screens for the first time in 24 years.

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” she said.

The 28-year-old added that she is disappointed by the news.

“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel,” Shaik said.

Although the show might be paused, for the time being, she added that she has no doubt the brand is working on a way to reach the masses in the future.

“But I’m sure in the future something will happen which I’m pretty sure about,” she said. “I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.”

Fans were first disappointed in May on hearing that the fashion show wouldn’t be airing on network TV any longer after the popular brand faced widespread protests and criticism for its portrayal of women.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” said Leslie Wexner, CEO of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands. “Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.”

Now, it seems as if the show won’t be happening at all.

The brand has been struggling against complaints that it lacks representation of women of different sizes, abilities, and ethnicities. In December of 2018, women stripped down outside of Victoria’s Secret stores to protest the unrealistic body image that they say the brand promotes.

Former chief marketing officer Ed Razek faced intense backlash after saying that he didn’t believe the show should feature transgender individuals and other diverse participants because the show was meant to be “fantasy.” He also slammed plus-sized women. The brand issued an apology for the comments about the trans community, but not about curvy women.

Victoria’s Secret has also experienced flagging sales and viewership figures for the show.

Shaik has walked for the brand in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show multiple times, including in 2014, 2015 and 2018 just to name a few. The show had also featured big-name models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, Karlie Kloss, and Tyra Banks.