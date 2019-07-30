Josephine Skriver Shows Off ‘Au Natural’ Toned Abs In Stunning New Instagram Post

Josephine Skriver isn’t afraid to go natural on her Instagram sometimes. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself rocking workout gear from her partnership with Alo Yoga. In the shot, Skriver looked stunning with a makeup-free face.

The photo on Skriver’s Instagram feed showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel standing in front of some trees in Tonga, as the geotag she included with her post revealed. Skriver looked ready for a yoga session in a pale blue sports bra with a plunging neckline that emphasized her ample cleavage. The lower half of her body was mostly cut off in the shot, but the top of her matching pale blue high-waisted yoga leggings or shorts were visible as they put her rock hard abs on full display.

The Dane crossed her arms behind her back and stared at the camera without a hint of makeup on her face. To add to the earthy theme, Skriver accessorized the look with a pink flower sticking out from behind her ear towards the camera. Her long blonde locks were pushed to the opposite side as they fell down her shoulder in waves.

In the caption, Skriver gave a shoutout to Alo Yoga and mentioned her natural feel.

The post garnered over 88,000 likes in just four hours. In the comments, fans praised Skriver’s natural beauty as well as her flawless physique.

“Just wanna say thanks to you bc you inspired me w your life story i just love you so much you taught me how to love myself,” a superfan wrote.

“You look really beautiful and lovely,” another said.

“Who took this pic? You look so cute,” a third follower added.

One fan called Skriver a “natural goddess.”

Earlier this week, Skriver dished to Life & Style magazine about how she works yoga into her fitness routine. She happens to run a fitness and lifestyle Instagram account (simply called JoJa) alongside her best friend and fellow Angel, Jasmine Tookes, so the two women have each developed their own fun workout routines that they love to keep up with.

“I’m a little bit more trying to get more Yoga-based again — just for stretching out,” she explained, adding that she mostly does cardio and boxing to work up a sweat. “I think I’m trying to learn to get a moment where I’m a little bit more peaceful this year. It’s a good journey I’m going on of just breathing.”