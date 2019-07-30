Jenna Jameson Goes Topless In Harrowing Pic: ‘The Nightmares Have Stopped’

Jenna Jameson may have a past adult entertainment industry career in her resume, but the 45-year-old isn’t the girl she used to be. The blonde now lives a family life with her Israeli fiance, Lior Bitton, and the couple welcomed their baby Batel in 2017.

Jenna will, however, take to Instagram with racy bikini or lingerie snaps. Today’s updates haven’t featured any swimwear from the star, but they have included a photo where she is topless and in her underwear. One look at Jenna’s photo confirms that the update isn’t about sex appeal, though. Jenna took to the platform in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein briefs with a heartfelt, raw, and honest caption mentioning her “sobriety.” As fans of Jenna will know, the star has battled addiction. Today seemed all about celebrating the light at the end of the tunnel and Jenna making it to her current healthy and happy state.

Jenna’s photo showed her lying on her bed. The blonde was wowing with her slimmed-down frame – as The Inquisitr reported, Jenna has lost 80 pounds – although the post didn’t mention the weight loss or keto diet that Jenna frequently speaks of in her social media updates.

Jenna mentioned her Hawaii location, the joys of life with her fiance, plus her status as a mother, given that she has three children. She also mentioned post-traumatic stress disorder, although the condition seemed to be referenced as a past scenario.

As People reported last year, Jenna credits being sober for her weight loss success.

“I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight… and I did. The healthy way,” she wrote to her social media followers.

“And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression. Thank you for listening and please tell me your stories below, I read every comment,” she added.

Fans of Jenna will know that this star shares captions that say it how it is. Earlier this month, Jenna took to Instagram to admit that she hasn’t quite followed the diet she had planned. For the most part, though, Jenna remains fully dedicated to her keto lifestyle. Her sizzling body seems to be proof that it’s working.

Topless as today’s photo may have been, it was somewhat harrowing. Fans will likely find comfort in Jenna’s apparent happy state, though.