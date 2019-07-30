Kourtney Kardashian’s Satin Nightgown Pic Blasted: ‘$20,000’ Promise Outrages Fans

Kourtney Kardashian is getting slammed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram yesterday for a racy snap that appeared to come with a promise: Kourtney reclining in a sexy satin nightgown amid a sea of Saint Laurent handbags seemed to be offering a lucky fan the opportunity to bag all of the goods in the photo.

Indeed, there was a lot to look at. The 40-year-old may have been showing off her killer legs, but the aim of the update seemed geared towards getting fans to follow the star’s instructions: following the caption-mentioned steps came with the “chance” to own totes bearing the Rive Gauche logo, plus various red, black, and white purses from the French luxury brand.

The Daily Mail didn’t take long to pick up on Kourtney’s update. While fans responding to the star’s Instagram post mostly seemed pumped by the update – they are, after all, following the star – readers to the newspaper’s report seemed more skeptical. Their comments have been sending the Poosh CEO a fair amount of backlash, although The Daily Mail did chronicle the touching responses Kourtney received over on her Instagram.

“They don’t pay a cent out of their own pockets, all freebies. The Kardashians are so tight, they squeak when they walk,” one user wrote with over 100 individuals agreeing.

A touch trolling as the comment was, it did appear to be singling Kourtney out for negative reasons.

Another user appeared to be pleading with the mother of three to stop promising gifts to her followers.

“People, PLEASE don’t beg this woman for this money and purses. This is obviously an ad for her and this company. Asking everyone to follow this company and every one these people is going to make them more in advertising dollars than these purses or the 20k will ever bring to the person that Might win this.”

Kourtney did confirm in her caption that her post was in no way an advertisement for Saint Laurent. Clearly, this fan seemed to be suspecting the authenticity of Kourtney’s statement, as did the 26 users agreeing with it.

“I wonder how much she will make herself from the promotion?” another asked.

Loading...

“Oh so YSL sponsoring her as well” likewise saw a fan querying whether Kourtney had some kind of agenda with the designer.

From an objective stance (and given the risks faced by any foul play on social media), it would seem that Kourtney’s post was fully legitimate. This high-profile star is far too smart to put herself in a risky situation. Nonetheless, it seems that Kourtney has been slammed for her post.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.